Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Inurnment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Gerald A. Shewan


1923 - 2020
Gerald A. Shewan Obituary
Gerald A. Shewan, age 96, of the Regency at South Shore, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Fairview Manor. He was born in Erie, on May 25, 1923, the son of the late William W. and Louisa (Sauer) Shewan.

Upon graduation from Erie Technical High School, he went to work at Odin Stove until enlisting in the Marine Corps. After being discharged as a Staff Sgt, he went to work at Lyons Transportation Co. as a mechanic for 40 years.

Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to his family and was always there when anyone needed his help.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Adeline Geiger Shewan of 78 years. In addition, he is survived by three children, Judith (Dennis) Vogel of Great Falls, Mont., Geraldine Woomer of Lake City and Thomas (Ivette) Shewan of Marysville, Ohio; sisters, Mary Louise Shewan and Nancy Fertig of Venice, Fla.; twelve granddaughters; sixteen great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard W. Shewan II; daughter-in-law, Patricia Shewan; brothers, Richard W. Shewan I who was killed in action during WWII, and William T. Shewan; sister, Donna Shewan Gigenbach and many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed working alongside his wife Adeline, doing woodworking and remodeling.

In accordance with CDC Corona Virus Guidelines, a Funeral Mass was celebrated with the immediate family at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Inurnment will be private in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Memorial contributions may be made to either: Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16506, or The Regency at South Shore, 322 Washington Pl., Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020
