Gerald Andrew Mager, age 72, of Madisonville, Tenn., formerly of East Springfield, passed away at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sweetwater Hospital.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, and a veteran of Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Depew Mager, children and spouses, Gerald Mager, Jr., Jason and Kristen Mager, Amanda and Wes Black, Karl Mager, Kevin Mager, Matthew Mager, Jennifer Mager, and Jerry Baker, grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Gerald Mager, III, Brian Black, Michael Black, Olivia Mager, Ethan Mager, Caleb Elder, Abigail Mager, Bella Mager, Isaac Mager, Addison Mager, Jacob Campbell, and Sterling Mager, great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Smith and Kayne Smith, sister, Maryann Mager-Dombrowski, brothers, Joseph and John Mager, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Lunik Mager, and daughters-in-law, Ronda Mager and Bobbi Mager.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, with Father Julius Abuh officiating. Interment will be at Hopewell Springs Cemetery, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post #5156, D.A.V. #93 and American Legion Post #106. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Arrangements are by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, Tenn.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 2, 2019