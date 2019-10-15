|
|
SGT Gerald B. Raeymacker, U.S. Army, died December 6, 1950, in Hagaru-ri, North Korea. He was born December 6, 1929, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Felix Raeymacker and Margaret Deutsch Raeymacker Briggs.
In addition to his parents some of Gerald's siblings are deceased—Robert Raeymacker Briggs (wife Luella) of Dunkirk, N.Y., William Raeymacker Briggs (wife Mary Ann) of Largo, Fla., Charles Briggs of Dunkirk, N.Y., Katherine Briggs Gowen (husband George) of Wesleyville, Pa., as well as his sister-in-law Vera Briggs and his stepfather Arthur W. Briggs.
Gerald is survived by his brothers Donald Briggs (wife Carolyn) of Fredonia, N.Y., John Briggs of Corry, Pa., and James Briggs (Mary Ellen) of Dunkirk, N.Y., and his sisters Kareen Briggs Simmons (husband William) of Sebring, Fla., Martha Briggs Kloecker (husband Roman) of Erie, Pa., and his sister-in-law Arlene Briggs of Dunkirk, N.Y.
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 3, 1948. He was serving with Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regimental Combat Team, and was killed as a result of enemy action in the Chosin Reservoir area at Hagaru-ri, North Korea. Initially his remains were not recoverable—however in August 2019, his family was notified by the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that his remains were in fact received in Honolulu, Hawaii and identified as being Gerald's. He was awarded the Purple Heart. The Republic of Korea War Service Medal was awarded to Gerald by the Republic of South Korea in 2000. His name appears on the "Honolulu Memorial" at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, the "Dunkirk Memorial" in Dunkirk, N.Y. and the "Dayton Memorial" in Dayton, Ohio.
A note of gratitude from Gerald's family is extended to the following: to those family members who participated in having a blood sample taken and then submitted to the U.S. Defense Agency for their task of recovering and identifying the remains as being Gerald's, also to the many relatives and family friends who remained positive—never doubtful that Gerald's remains would be returned home, and to the men and women associated with the U.S. Defense Agency Recovery and Identification teams.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church, 1032 Central Avenue, Dunkirk, N.Y. There will be no prior visitation. Gerald's remains will be interred with his mother at Willowbrook Park Cemetery in Dunkirk. Arrangements are by the McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home, Dunkirk.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 15, 2019