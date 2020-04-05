|
|
Gerald E. Cross, age 87, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Erie, on March 18, 1933, a son of the late Elliott and Marguerite (Lee) Cross.
Gerry graduated from Strong Vincent High School, class of 1951, then attended Edinboro University, prior to going into the U.S. Navy. His Naval Reserve unit was activated in 1952 for the Korean War. His naval service ended in 1956 when he enrolled at DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago for a two-year resident program where he earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electronic Technology.
Gerry worked for McDonald Aircraft upon graduation from DeVry and spent several months at White Sands, N.M. working in the missile program. From there he went to work at G.E. as an Engineering Technician. He left G.E. to move to the Washington, D.C. area where he worked on the Minuteman II program testing guidance system modules. Upon completion of the contract he then went to Thailand, where he was a member of a research team testing radio communication and intrusion detection systems in the Thai jungles. He was there for five years. Later, he was on a sonar research ship for one year, testing long-range underwater communications. Upon completion of that project Gerry moved to Erie where he traveled extensively as a field rep for Erie Strayer, setting up, testing and troubleshooting concrete batch plants. It was at this time he met and married his loving wife Esther Szczypinski in 1973. In 1977, Gerry spent 18 months in Saudi Arabia maintaining the automation on concrete batch plants. He finished his working career with United Technologies-Carrier Division, working for 15 years as a Project Engineer on Direct Digital Control for HVAC systems, retiring in 1999. Gerry and Esther moved back to Erie in 2005. Gerry was a 32nd degree mason and a member of Tyrian Lodge #362, Scottish Rite, and Zem Zem Shrine. He loved music and played Tuba with the Shrine Band, NW Concert Band, and Die Lustigen Musicanten for several years. He also participated in Tuba Christmas at Berhend College for many years.
In addition to his parents, Gerry was preceded in death by his brother, James E. Cross; a nephew, James J Cross; and a sister-in-law, Sr. Dorothy Szczypinski, OSB; brothers-in-law, Rev. Lenoard E. Sypinski and Dennis Jacobson; and niece, Denise Jacobson.
Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Esther (Szczypinski) Cross; sisters-in-law, Cris Cross, and Joanna Jacobson; nieces and nephews, Karen Minor, Carol Cross, Kim Perry, Linda Whiteman, Howard Jacobson, Denis (Lori) Jacobson and Marc Jacobson; and several grand nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, the funeral mass at St. Jude the Apostle Church will be postponed. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements.
Gerry's family sends their heartfelt gratitude to the Lakeland Hospice Team and the caregivers from Senior Helpers for all their love and care.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020