|
|
Gerald E. "Gil" Gilbert, 70, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Erie, on March 19, 1949, a son of the late George W. and Virginia (Peters) Gilbert.
Gil grew up in the Erie area and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He served aboard the U.S.S. Coral Sea with the Knightriders, Squadron 52 in the West Pacific/Vietnam area. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He returned to the Erie area and began working for Hopkins Mfg. in Lake City, later H. Platt Construction in Erie as a Laborer.
He was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, was a F.L.A.G. Little League baseball coach and enjoyed hunting when he was young.
In addition to his parents, he was sadly preceded in death by a daughter recently on February 18, 2020, Ashley Jean Gilbert; and also by four sisters, Shirley Struchen, Mabel Imig, Beverly Gilbert and Vickie Hinzy.
Gil's family include his wife, Nora (Mosiniski) Gilbert, whom he married on December 9, 1971 in West Springfield; three daughters, Heather R. Gilbert of Girard, Tina M. Arvin of Lake City, and Jenelle I. Gilbert (Robert Smith Jr.) of Albion; two sons, Jason B. Gilbert (Kim) of Millcreek and Jarrett J. Gilbert of Girard; brothers, George "Tink" Gilbert of Brandon, Fla. and Ronald Gilbert of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Alexis Carr and her fiancé, Austin Gilkinson, Kaela Milk, Devon Poland, Levi Hill, Dawson Hill, Tommy Nguyen, Ryan Gilbert, Andrew Gilbert, Gavan Myers, Isaac Myers, Caydence Gilbert, Jagger Sutton, and Carly Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Kaylyn and Kohen; and also several nieces and nephews.
Private burial services will be held at the Miller Station Cemetery.
A Public Graveside Service will be held at a later date with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gerald Gilbert Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhom.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 21, 2020