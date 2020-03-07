Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864

Gerald E. "Jerry" Liebel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. "Jerry" Liebel Obituary
Gerald E. "Jerry" Liebel, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on February 19, 1929, a son of the late Eugene and Marcella (Francis) Liebel.

He worked at Lovell Manufacturing in painting and enameling, at Erie Enameling and as an inspector at GEO Source. Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman and bowler. He was a diehard Washington Redskins and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed spending time in his garage.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter Jane Liebel.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Clara (Ferritto) Liebel, son Michael E. Liebel, wife Shaleen of Erie, grandchildren Amy Bayhurst, husband John, Michael P. Liebel, wife Katie and Cara Laird, husband Tom, all of Erie, and great-grandchildren Tanner and Matthew Bayhurst, Daniel and Joseph Liebel and London and Everett Laird. He is also survived by a brother Richard Liebel, a sister Patricia Wensel and eight nieces and nephews.

Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. The Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -