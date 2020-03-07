|
Gerald E. "Jerry" Liebel, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on February 19, 1929, a son of the late Eugene and Marcella (Francis) Liebel.
He worked at Lovell Manufacturing in painting and enameling, at Erie Enameling and as an inspector at GEO Source. Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman and bowler. He was a diehard Washington Redskins and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed spending time in his garage.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter Jane Liebel.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Clara (Ferritto) Liebel, son Michael E. Liebel, wife Shaleen of Erie, grandchildren Amy Bayhurst, husband John, Michael P. Liebel, wife Katie and Cara Laird, husband Tom, all of Erie, and great-grandchildren Tanner and Matthew Bayhurst, Daniel and Joseph Liebel and London and Everett Laird. He is also survived by a brother Richard Liebel, a sister Patricia Wensel and eight nieces and nephews.
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 7, 2020