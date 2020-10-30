Gerald E. Miller, age 72, of Albion, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a lengthy illness.
Jerry was the former owner of The Crossbow Inn, in Cambridge Springs, which was previously in partnership with Larry Zozak, Don Berry and Karla Lippert. He was an avid motorcyclist and Rottweiler enthusiast, and was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge 381 of Albion and the American Legion in Cambridge Springs.
Jerry is survived by his brother, David W. Miller (Susan) of Albion; his longtime partner, Loretta Moyak; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends.
No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.