1/1
Gerald E. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald E. Miller, age 72, of Albion, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a lengthy illness.

Jerry was the former owner of The Crossbow Inn, in Cambridge Springs, which was previously in partnership with Larry Zozak, Don Berry and Karla Lippert. He was an avid motorcyclist and Rottweiler enthusiast, and was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge 381 of Albion and the American Legion in Cambridge Springs.

Jerry is survived by his brother, David W. Miller (Susan) of Albion; his longtime partner, Loretta Moyak; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends.

No calling hours will be observed. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road) East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved