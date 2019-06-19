Home

Gerald E. Pineau, age 86, of Millcreek, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Oil City, on October 4, 1932, son of the late Jack and Katherine Weirbinski Pineau.

Gerald was a courier for PNC Bank.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by an infant son, James Pineau; one brother, William Pineau; and one sister, Jean Smith.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Carol Bucholz Pineau; one daughter, Mary Reed; two grandchildren, Jessica Crissman (Mike) and Bryan Reed (Nicole); and four great-grandchildren, Karissa, Mackenna, Hunter, and MJ.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 East Grandview Blvd., on Thursday at 11 a.m. A private burial will take place in Oil City. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019
