Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Gerald F. Kirk Sr.


1944 - 2020
Gerald F. Kirk Sr. Obituary
Gerald F. Kirk, Sr., age 75, of Erie, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born in Erie on November 26, 1944, son of the late Aloysius and Katherine Daniels Kujawinski.

Jerry was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School. He first worked at Lord's Corp and Haysite. He owned Design-Aide and then became a partner in Laser Engraving. Jerry was a member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church and Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He was a former member of the Masonic Order and the Zem Zem Shrine Club.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Anna Maria Kirk; one daughter, Kerri Wildgruber (Tony); one son, Gerald Kirk, Jr.; one brother, Arthur Kujawinski (Nancy), one sister, Janet Hanes (Larry); one sister-in-law, Charlotte Kujawinski; four grandchildren, Natascha Ross (Paul), Michelle Kirk (Jesse), Matthew and Michael Wildgruber; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Kujawinski.

The family would like to thank Jerry's caregivers, Debbie Neibling, Sandy Stump, Devon Campbell, Kristin Booth, Darlene Henderson, Becky Knapp, and Cherie Carson for the wonderful care given over the years.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. Private interment will be held at St. James Cemetery in Crossingville.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 28, 2020
