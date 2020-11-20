1/1
Gerald Francis Cerami
1943 - 2020
Gerald Francis Cerami, 77, passed away, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. He was born on March 1, 1943, son of the late Frank and Josephine Pillitteri Cerami.

He married Judy Kearney on May 26, 2007, she survives.

Gerald proudly served in the United States Army. He was the manager at the Northwest Savings Bank in Lake City. Gerald was a member at Saint Agatha Church and the Kiwanis Club.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Cerami of Meadville; two daughters Lisa Lancia of New York; and Stephanie Cerami of Colorado; his son Christopher Cerami and his wife Erica of Colorado; step daughter Krista Tapper and her husband Glenn of Meadville; and stepson Rick Hoffman of Florida; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Mark and Ryan Lancia; Everest Cerami; Colton, Sierra and Marissa Tapper and Trevor, Connor and Tylor Hoffman; two brothers, Joseph Cerami and his wife Carol of Erie and Richard Cerami of Erie, many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Bentley.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Cerami and his infant brother Richard Cerami.

The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335, has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.

Services will be private for the family. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Erie, Pa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Gerald's Book of Memories at www.warrenfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roofner-Collins-Warren Fh & Crematory Services Inc
544 Chestnut St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-2120
