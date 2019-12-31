|
|
Gerald F. Hagerty, 89, of Erie began his eternal life in God's loving arms on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge.
Jerry was born in Erie on Christmas Day 1930 the loving son of C. Francis and Jewel Miller Hagerty.
Jerry was a proud graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School as a member of the great Class of 1948. After his graduation, Jerry worked as a reporter for the Erie Times-News and Anchorman for WSEE TV. He spent his entire career in the public relations and communications field with stops at Lyons Transportation, Eckerd Drugstore, The Erie Blades, and Hamot Medical Center. Jerry was a civic and community leader in various capacities: He was part of the team that in 1972 helped Erie earn "All-America City" status, was past Chairman of the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania, a member of the Governor's Transportation Board, was a Knight of St. Patrick, and in 1993 was named Cathedral Prep's Alumnus of the Year. Jerry devoted the last half of his life as part of the Fellowship created by Bill W., where he shared his story of recovery and counseled hundreds of people battling addiction. On Friday nights you would find "Big Jer" at a Prep football or basketball game antagonizing the referees, and on Saturday afternoons he could be heard "enthusiastically" cheering on his beloved Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his soulmate and love of his life, Adrianna, his sister Jean, and brother Bob.
He is survived by his five sons: Mike and wife Peggy of Pittsburgh, Chris and wife Jennie of Erie, Adrian and wife Caroline of Bethesda, Md., Sean and wife Jane of Wayne, Pa., and Boo and wife Aimee of Erie. He is also survived by the 16 grandchildren of whom he was so very proud: Sarah, Diane, Dan, Meghan, Kevin, John, Adrian, Caroline, Brian, Matt, Kelly, Brendan, Kirsten, Maria, Kaitlin, and Alex, two great-grandchildren, Emilia and Tre Rumberger, and several nieces and nephews. A special shoutout to nephew John Minton who spent countless hours with Jer in his final years.
Friends may call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and all are invited to attend a prayer service there at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Celebration at St. Judes Church 2801 West 6th St. on Friday at 12 noon with Rev. John Detisch Celebrant. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family encourages that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Gerald and Adrianna Hagerty Scholarship Fund at Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria Academy, 225 West 9th St., Erie, PA 16501.
Roll Ramblers Loyal and True! And our hearts forever, love thee Notre Dame!
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019