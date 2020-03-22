|
|
Gerald H. Pender, 80, died at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Jerry is survived by his wife, Jean Pender, whom he loved deeply and always called his bride.
He described their love as "like no other." They were together for 41 years.
He is also survived by his four children: Michelle Teare (Harry), Melissa Scobey (Nancy Rickeard), Jerri Maenpaa (Randy) and Donald Pender (Rachel); a sister, Susan Cummings, sister-in-laws Linda Stemple, Barb Stemple and Patricia Wozniak; and brother-in-law Woodford Stemple Jr. (Charlotte).
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marion Pender, his stepmother, Avis, his other siblings, his mother and father-in-law, Woodford and Allie Stemple, and his beloved dog Katie.
Jerry was a veteran and served in the Army for three years. After leaving the Army, he worked in construction before being employed and retiring from SPX Corporation (formerly Copes Vulcan) after 30 years. During this time, he continued construction on the side. Jerry loved to travel, take long road trips, spend time outdoors, and work on his "piece of the planet". He was a very hardworking, loyal and generous man. Jerry had a great sense of humor and loved to "kid around" with everyone, particularly his granddaughter Ella. He loved unique phrases and never lost his desire to learn new things. He was always thinking. He was a self-taught craftsman and loved to build. He built their family home, garage and work shop. He loved to design wood furniture, candle holders, built a pergola with his daughter Melissa, and a table with his grandson, Cody. In the last few years, he began repairing antique clocks. Jerry had high standards and would think until things were exactly right Jerry was a lifelong friend to many of his Fairview classmates and neighbors.
His close friends have been an amazing support and his family is truly grateful to them for kindness and readiness to help with any tasks. He is eternally grateful for the ongoing visits and conversation. A special thank you to the amazing caregivers and nurses at AseraCare.
Per Jerry's request, no service will be held as he visited with all the family and friends that he chose to prior to passing. A private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor him by remembering the good times, help someone else in need, and keep paying it forward as Jerry did.
If one feels compelled to make a donation, Jerry's was Abington Crest (Activity Fund), 1267 South Hill Rd., Erie, PA 16509, where he loved to help others in greater need. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020