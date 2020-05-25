Home

Gerald Ingalls


1934 - 2020
Gerald Ingalls, age 86, of Harborcreek, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Elgin, Pa., on February 13, 1934, a son of the late Charles and Helen Ingalls.

Gerald retired from Zurn Industries after 28 years of service. His passion for music took him all the way to Nashville where he performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. He loved his family very deeply.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Audrey (Triana) Ingalls and four brothers; Charles, Neddy, Bill and Walt. He is survived by four children; Jerry (Connie), Terry, Marsha (Jerome) and Matthew (Mary Jo); six granddaughters, Elizabeth, Andrea, Katie, Jenna, Erin and Morgan; two grandsons Joshua and Jordan; also six great-grandchildren, Lilly, Calvin, Levi, Sadie, Jayden and Josiah; several nieces and nephews and special thanks for his friend, Nancy Pier.

A private service will be held at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020. Interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jayden and Josiah's MECP2 Journey gofundme.com.



Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2020
