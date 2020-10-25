Gerald "Jerry" F. Newcomer, 71, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1949, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert and Rose (Miller) Newcomer.
Jerry was employed by Lake Erie Peterbilt as a parts manager for several years. He enjoyed Nascar racing and riding on his John Deere tractor.
Gerald was preceded in death by his son, Gerald F. Newcomer, Jr.; sisters, Helen and Patty; and brothers, Robert and Daniel.
He is survived his wife of 43 years, Susan (Kuno) Newcomer, whom he married on July 1, 1977; daughters, Sherry (John), Beverly (Bob), Kimberly (Michael), and Tracy; sisters, Margie, and Mary Jo; and grandchildren, Stefana, Kody, Sophie, Grayson, Tucker, Alex, and Amanda.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to Brain Injury Research of Erie, PA or to the American Heart Association
of Erie, PA.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.