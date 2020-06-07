Gerald "Jerry" R. Fiolek, age 62, of Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
He was born on October 25, 1957, to Leo and Bernice Fiolek.
He was an enrolled member of Fondulac Band Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Ronald "Marco" Fiolek and Sharon Fiolek.
He is survived by his mother and his three children Amanda, Leora, and Nicholas (Missie) Fiolek, five grandsons, and three granddaughters.
Services are private. The Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.