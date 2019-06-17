Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Gerald L. Phelps Jr.

Gerald L. Phelps Jr. Obituary
Gerald L. "Jerry" Phelps, Jr., of Erie, Pa., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 71.

Jerry was the oldest of 13 children born to the late Shirley (Cochran) and Gerald L. Phelps, Sr.

Jerry lived a full and adventurous life traveling the country and had a great sense of humor, even throughout his fight with cancer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Gerald L. Phelps, III and one grandson, Logan M. Phelps.

He is survived by four daughters, Shauna, Sherry, Tiffany and Amy, one son, Thomas, six brothers, six sisters, many grandchildren, many, many friends, and one granddog.

He has chosen to be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 17, 2019
