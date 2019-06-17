|
Gerald L. "Jerry" Phelps, Jr., of Erie, Pa., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 71.
Jerry was the oldest of 13 children born to the late Shirley (Cochran) and Gerald L. Phelps, Sr.
Jerry lived a full and adventurous life traveling the country and had a great sense of humor, even throughout his fight with cancer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Gerald L. Phelps, III and one grandson, Logan M. Phelps.
He is survived by four daughters, Shauna, Sherry, Tiffany and Amy, one son, Thomas, six brothers, six sisters, many grandchildren, many, many friends, and one granddog.
He has chosen to be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
