|
|
Gerald Lee Kunkel "Jerry", 75, of Largo, Florida, passed away on November 26, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on June 15, 1943, in Franklin, Pa., the son of J. Lewis and Virginia (Dunkle) Kunkel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Donald Kunkel, and a stepson, Guy Berlin.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Arita (Shorts) Kunkel; a son, Craig (Tish) Kunkel of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Colleen (Michael) Walker of Seminole, Fla; and a stepdaughter, April Bronson of Largo, Fla; grandchildren, Dominic, Samantha, and Matthew Walker, Erica Lynch, Jamie Berlin, Joseph Swann, Ellissa Weldon, and great grandson, Ashton Niblack. He is also survived by a brother, Lewis Kunkel of Erie, and a sister, Patricia Starks of Edinboro, and many nieces and nephews.
He graduated from General McLane High School in 1961. He worked with his parents at Edinboro Furniture and Appliance Store. He also worked in real estate sales until moving to Florida in 1985. In Florida, he worked in property management for 30 years, retiring from Sugar Creek Manufactured Homes in 2015.
Jerry was very good at figuring out and fixing almost anything. He had a great sense of humor which he maintained until the end. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 16th, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nick's Place in Edinboro. Donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019