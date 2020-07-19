1/1
Gerald M. "Chip" Chiappazzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 29, 2020, Gerald "Chip" M. Chiappazzi, 74, of Yorktown, Va., went home to his Eternal Father, surrounded in love by his family, at his home. He was born on August 24, 1945, the only son of the late Lena (Mattioli) and Joseph Chiappazzi.

"Chip" attended St. Andrew School, Cathedral Prep, and graduated from McDowell High School in 1964.

He enlisted in the United States Navy where he served in the submarines from 1964-1986. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer YNC(SS) after 22 years of service. Following his Naval retirement he worked for the Newport News Police Department and eventually the FBI in Norfolk, Va., retiring in 2013.

He was very active in the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc, Hampton Roads Base, America Legion Post 25 and the Fleet Reserve Association 172, where he served as past President and manager

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosemary Wilson, Moline, Ill., Joyce Serafini, Erie, Pa. and Kristine, Kravis, Fond du Loc, Wis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sally (Mirth) Chiappazzi, children, Joe (Darcey) Chiappazzi, Gina (Jay) Roberts and grandchildren, Maggie, Martha and Joseph Chiappazzi, Jake and Gracie Roberts, all of Virginia. He is further survived by his sister, (Mrs. Richard) Marilyn (Chiappazzi) Gebhardt, many nieces, nephews, close"double cousins" and the extended Chiappazzi family, dear friends and shipmates.

Chip loved life, his family, and his country. He had a great sense of humor, loved to cook (especially Italian), making Lemoncello (which the Hoffman boys will continue in his tradition), supporting veterans, "larger than life" (and most obvious) fan and cheerleader for his grandchildren's sporting events as well as sharing stories of the many people he met, the adventures and places he lived around the world.

Chip was laid to rest on July 10, 2020 with full military honors at Albert G. Horton, Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. Arrangements were handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News, Va.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Burial
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 10, 2020
Dear Sally,
We are so sorry for loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. You and Chip were great neighbors to us. We had great memories of him dressing up as Santa Clause and giving out presents to our kids. He will be missed.
Ben and Tu
Neighbor
July 9, 2020
Sally,
We are sending our prayers for you and your family. Our deepest sympathy is shared for Chip's passing.May God bless you during this difficult time.

Sincerely the Keene family

Janice, Shep, Jamilla,Amiya & Jalenn
July 8, 2020
Sally - So sorry for your loss. May your husband's memory live on in your grandchildren.
Daria Weber
Daria Weber
Friend
July 5, 2020
Dear Sally. I am so sorry to learn of Chip's passing. You and your family remain in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you and give you peace.
Janet Holden
Friend
July 5, 2020
Joe
Im sorry to hear of your fathers passing. He led an amazing life and set a great example that he taught his son. I remember all your trips with him to Augusta and still have the hat that you brought back for me. Enjoy his memories.
Mike Caravana
Mike Caravana Amherst,va
Friend
July 5, 2020
I worked with Chip on the USS Newport News Submarine Committee. He was active in all of the work of the Committee. This fine man, naval veteran, and patriot will be missed by all who had the privilege of serving with him in any capacity. Anthony R. Santoro, Ph.D. President Emeritus of Christopher Newport University.
Dr. Anthony R. Santoro
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
Always had a smile on his face, and cup of coffee in hand while making the morning rounds before shift began. One of the friendliest people ever. The world needs more like Chip. RIP.
Linda Frederick
Coworker
July 4, 2020
We will miss you Chip. You were a good friend and neighbor. God speed.
Ken & Kathy Mobley
Ken Mobley
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
Ken Mobley
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
George and I will miss you Chip. You were a great friend. You will be missed and we will remember the good times always.
Mary Terwilliger
Friend
July 3, 2020
It was an pleasure serving with you aboard the USS Lafayette. The world need more kind souls like you Chip.
Ronald DesJarlais
Military
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved