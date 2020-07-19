On June 29, 2020, Gerald "Chip" M. Chiappazzi, 74, of Yorktown, Va., went home to his Eternal Father, surrounded in love by his family, at his home. He was born on August 24, 1945, the only son of the late Lena (Mattioli) and Joseph Chiappazzi.
"Chip" attended St. Andrew School, Cathedral Prep, and graduated from McDowell High School in 1964.
He enlisted in the United States Navy where he served in the submarines from 1964-1986. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer YNC(SS) after 22 years of service. Following his Naval retirement he worked for the Newport News Police Department and eventually the FBI in Norfolk, Va., retiring in 2013.
He was very active in the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc, Hampton Roads Base, America Legion Post 25 and the Fleet Reserve Association 172, where he served as past President and manager
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosemary Wilson, Moline, Ill., Joyce Serafini, Erie, Pa. and Kristine, Kravis, Fond du Loc, Wis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sally (Mirth) Chiappazzi, children, Joe (Darcey) Chiappazzi, Gina (Jay) Roberts and grandchildren, Maggie, Martha and Joseph Chiappazzi, Jake and Gracie Roberts, all of Virginia. He is further survived by his sister, (Mrs. Richard) Marilyn (Chiappazzi) Gebhardt, many nieces, nephews, close"double cousins" and the extended Chiappazzi family, dear friends and shipmates.
Chip loved life, his family, and his country. He had a great sense of humor, loved to cook (especially Italian), making Lemoncello (which the Hoffman boys will continue in his tradition), supporting veterans, "larger than life" (and most obvious) fan and cheerleader for his grandchildren's sporting events as well as sharing stories of the many people he met, the adventures and places he lived around the world.
Chip was laid to rest on July 10, 2020 with full military honors at Albert G. Horton, Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. Arrangements were handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News, Va.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.