Gerald "Max" Maxwell McLaughlin, age 61, of North East, Pa., passed away on November 7, 2019.
Born in Erie, on November 13, 1957, he was a son of the late Albert Cranmer McLaughlin and Joyce Ann (Werren) Flood. Max was raised by Albert and Lois (Tapper) McLaughlin.
Max loved his dogs, enjoyed riding his bicycle, and was always eager to help anyone in need. His passion was writing songs, poems, and stories. He was a strong believer in his faith. As a last gesture of kindness, Max donated a cornea for a gift of sight.
He is survived by his brothers, Danny (Kathy) McLaughlin and Butch (Cindy) McLaughlin; his sisters, Sandy (Gary) Erven, Cathy (Ray) Kuchcinski, Mary Montgomery (Kirk McFadden), Sharon (Jim) Proper, Denise Gross, and Lois (Craig) Nighman; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is also survived by his best friend for many years, Pete Adams.
Max is reunited in Heaven with his parents; grandparents; his brother, Jerry Wayne Burkett; his sister, Sally Chrispen; and nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service for Max on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 22 E. Division Street, North East, Pa., at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Shettler will be officiating.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
