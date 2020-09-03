Gerald N. Myers, age 77, of Waterford, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Elmwood Gardens in Erie. He was born in Erie, on July 13, 1943, son of the late Raymond and Helen Fiesler Myers.
He married Patricia A. Landers Myers on December 29, 1964, and she preceded him in death on April 27, 2017.
Gerald served in the U.S. Marines and worked at Kaiser Aluminum and then Accuride for over 40 years. If you knew Jerry, you knew that his grandchildren always came first. He loved spending time with them, and he attended as many of their activities as he was able. Jerry also loved outdoor activities including hunting and snowmobiling, traveling over the years with his wife, and he enjoyed many breakfasts and going to hunting camp with his buddies. He was a good neighbor, always maintaining an immaculate lawn and willing to help out when needed.
In addition to his parents and wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Myers in 1970.
He is survived by three children, Trisha Keene and her husband Chris and their children Madison and Connor, Tim Myers and his wife Diana, and Terry Myers and his wife Andrea and their child Dylan; and his five siblings, Bev Gafner (Larry), Ray Myers (Debbie), Linda Gausman (Joe), Norma Bemis (Dave), and Brenda Young (Bob).
A private funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will follow on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Waterford Cemetery officiated by Pastor Terry Brown, of Lake Pleasant United Methodist Church. Military honors will be presented.
