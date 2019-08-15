Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Cathedral
1933 - 2019
Tim Farrell, age 85, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, August 12, 2019, following a brief illness.

He was born on September 22, 1933, in Erie, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Huyck Farrell.

Tim was a 1952 graduate of Cathedral Prep and attended Gannon College. He was retired after 37 years with the Lord Corp, having worked as a Materials Specialist. Tim loved horses and was a District Commissioner of the Lost Hounds Pony Club and a longtime member of the Erie Hunt and Saddle Club. He was a member of St. Peter Cathedral for 60 years and was a tremendous help to his wife Clare, as she was the treasurer of the Woman's Club of Erie for 20 years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger sister, Janet Bindseil.

Tim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Clare Morehouse Farrell, along with two daughters, Peggy Farrell Bernik Wood (James) of Erie and Patricia Farrell-Johnson and her husband, Russell of Richmond, Va. He is the older brother of Mary Garinther of Havre de Grace, Md., and Treva Laskowski (John) and Karen Selleny (Jack), both of Erie, and a brother-in-law, Larry Bindseil of Holly Springs, N.C.; three granddaughters, Brittany Bernik, Brianna Bernik (Chelsea), and Carley Wood, four grandsons, Russell, Charles, Timothy and David Johnson, along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Peter Cathedral followed by a gathering at Clare and Tim's house.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of NW PA or to The Woman's Club of Erie. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
