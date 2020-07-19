Gerald W. Miller, 87, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. He was born in Erie, on September 26, 1932, a son of the late Willis and Wylma Munsch Miller.
Jerry graduated from Academy High School and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a service manager for Martin Ford on Holland Street then Bob Ferrando Ford, retiring in 2003. Jerry was a past member of St. Boniface Church. He was a National Life Member of the United State Team Roping Championship – America's Cowboy Sport, where he earned 1st Place Buckle at the age of 80. He loved being a cowboy ever since he starting riding horses at the age of four. He was known as "Burrhead" by his family and friends. Jerry enjoyed cars, especially his white Ford Thunderbird Convertible at the age of 16.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Marilyn Miller and Jacquelyn Miller, and his nephew, Monte Springfield.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jennifer Bender (Stephen), of Maricopa, Ariz. and Julie Putnam (David), of Erie; his brother, Douglas Miller (Jacquie), of Carlsbad, Calif.; his grandchildren, Whitney Putnam Yaple (Kyle), Morgan Putnam, Meagan Kimmer, Nathan Thornton and Acacia Thornton; his great-grandchildren, Dylan, Fenton, Abby, Kassy, Lilly Ann and Gary Jr.; and his niece, Jacquelyn and nephew, Guy.
Funeral arrangements are handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the Erie Humane Society. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
