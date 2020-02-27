|
|
Geraldine A. "Jerrie" (Beck) Taylor, 76, of Cranesville, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, following a brief illness.
She was born on January 25, 1944, in Erie, a daughter of the late Gerald Beck.
Jerrie grew up in Girard and lived at Sunnyside Home for Girls on Lake St. in Girard, graduating from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1962. Following high school, she studied Nursing in Erie and graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Pleasant Ridge Manor for many years, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed her time there and taking care of the residents including and assisting them in their daily life.
She loved taking care of her family and attending the dirt track races, especially at the home track of Raceway 7. Jerrie was an enthusiastic fan of her husband and families racing, but was also often known to say, "Now remember it's just a hobby." She also enjoyed the game Sudoku, her flower gardens and taking care of her fish pond at her home in Cranesville and her dog "Nitro."
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Harrison and Sara Covey; and two brothers, John E. Beck and Lloyd W. Beck.
Jerrie will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, William "Bill" Taylor, whom she married on July 24, 1963, in West Springfield; a daughter, Christine Taylor Vassen (William) of Cranesville; two grandchildren, William D. Vassen III and Anastasia L. Vassen; a sister, Leona Daggett; sisters-in-law, Sherri Beck and Alberta Morrison (Dave); brothers-in-law, Ed Taylor (Mary) and John Taylor; very close family friends, Vern Kinney (Cheryl); and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Allan Thorpe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 302, Cranesville, PA 16410, or to the charity of ones choice.
Jerrie's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff on 3rd floor CICU at St. Vincent for their care during her stay and also the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Dept.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020