Geraldine Althena Douglas Stankay, age 101, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Manchester Commons.
She was born on November 1, 1918, in Union City, Pa., the daughter of the late Lafayette and Laura Mae Landries Douglas.
Geraldine worked at Marx Toys and was a Volunteer at TRI BORO Senior Center and Holy Cross Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stankay in 1988 and brothers, Lafayette, DeForest and Francis Douglas.
She is survived by her sister, Alberta McClintock of Springhill, Fla. and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Manchester Commons for the wonderful care they gave to Gerry since 2007. They are truly angels in our midst.
Friends may call at Holy Cross Church, 7100 West Ridge Road, Fairview, PA 16415, on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Church.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.