Geraldine E. Carey, age 77, of Erie passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Erie on August 10, 1943 a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Schneider) McInchak.
Geraldine graduated from McDowell High School in 1961. She retired from Millcreek School District Food Service after more than 30 years of service, of which she spent the majority at West Lake Middle School.
"Grammy" enjoyed spending summers travelling to Pittsburgh and Boston to attend her grandchildren's events and activities. An avid baseball fan, she followed all the local teams. She enjoyed attending crafts shows where she would share her finds with her children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her long-time friendships with her club girls were deeply treasured and their monthly gatherings were greatly enjoyed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary McInchak.
Gerry is survived by her husband of 56 years, Francis "Dennis" Carey, her children Robin Gardocki (Chuck), Shawn Carey (Donna Ingemanson) and Brian Carey (Mina); and grandchildren, Aaron, Nicholas and Matthew Gardocki, Ryan, Sean and Satara Carey. She is also survived by brothers, John McInchak, Thomas McInchak (Pat) and Michael McInchak (Amy) and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. All CDC COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Services and burial in Erie cemetery will be private.
The Carey family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff at UPMC Home Hospice and Pleasant Ridge Manor for their kindness and compassion during Geraldine's lengthy illness.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503.
