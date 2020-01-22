|
Geraldine Elaine Grubbs, age 89, of East Springfield, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020, at her home.
Elaine was born in McGraw, N.Y., on February 3, 1930, the daughter of late Harold and Geraldine (Stafford) Knecht.
Elaine married her husband, Elwood M. Grubbs on January 29, 1949, and together they started a dairy farm in East Springfield. They went on to build the Grubbs Rental Store and Storage Facility and also established Grubbs Gravel Pit.
Known for her culinary talents, Elaine was a dedicated, hardworking woman. While tending to her family, farm and garden, she ran the kitchen at Lake Shore Country Club for several years and was often in the church kitchen, where she and the rest of the "Jolly Workers," prepared countless meals.
With a strong faith in Christ Jesus, Elaine's heart of service shined as a Sunday School Teacher over many years at the Federated Church in East Springfield and in helping establish the WLD Ranch in Girard.
Elaine and Elwood raised many children in addition to their own. When a relative or friend needed a place to live, Elaine welcomed them to the farm and to the family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Elwood M. Grubbs; a son, Philip E. Grubbs; and two sisters, Ainslee Barton and Lois Larson.
Elaine is survived by three sons, Michael L. and Paul E. Grubbs of East Springfield and Matthew D. Grubbs of Erie, Pa. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Federated Church, Main Street, East Springfield, Pa., with Pastor Rick Plucknett, officiating. Elaine will be buried in Girard Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa.
The family respectfully requests that memorial contributions may be made to either the WLD Ranch, 7351 Woolsey Road, Girard, PA 16417, or to the Federated Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 158, East Springfield, PA 16411.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 22, 2020