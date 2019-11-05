|
|
Geraldine "Gerri" J. Calabrese Hosu, 98, of Erie, passed away Sunday, November 2, 2019, at Walnut Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 26, 1921, in Erie, a daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine Marino Calabrese.
Gerri was a vocalist in town who performed at many local night clubs.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Hosu; her daughter-in-law, Sylvia Hosu; her grandson, Dr. Nicholas Hosu; four brothers, George, Dr. Arthur, Raymond, and Albert Calabrese; and five sisters, Helen Calabrese, Elvira Phillips, Celia Gasper, Matilda Bevilacqua, and Marguerite Casella.
She is survived by her son, John Hosu (Joyce); granddaughter, Karla Webb (Paul); and three grandchildren, John Moylin Hosu, Brynn Kathleen Hosu, and Alyx Nicole Hosu. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday at Saint Paul Church, 1617 Walnut Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the foundation in memory of Dr. Nicholas Hosu, c/o Erie Community Foundation, 459 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16507.
To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019