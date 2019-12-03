|
Geraldine "Gerry" Burek, 89, departed from this life on December 1, 2019 in Warren, Pennsylvania. She was born in Union City on December 3, 1929 a daughter of Reese Williamson and Jenny Clark Williamson. She was one of six children. She married Bernard "Babe" Burek on November 24, 1951 in Union City. They lived contently together on the family farm with their three children.
Gerry loved to crochet in her younger years, as well as painting and playing board games with her grandchildren. She loved music and dancing, even doing so in her later years.
She worked at Union City Chair until she got married and was an avid bingo player.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard, in 2015; a daughter, Mary Ellen Burek McClellan, in 2006; a grandson, James R. Burek, Jr.; a brother, Theodore "Sonny" Williamson; and a sister, Glennis.
She is survived by two sons, Jim (Bonnie) Burek and Mark (Sierra) Burek all of Union City; two brothers, Ken (Doris) Williamson on Falconer, N.Y., and Russell Williamson of Corry; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren whom all she adored.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, December 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Lea Guiney, officiating.
Burial will take place in Saint Teresa Cemetery, Union City.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Gerry's memory to a charity of donors choice.
