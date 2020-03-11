|
Geraldine Helen "Gerri" Roscinski, age 72, of Waterford, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Erie, on September 28, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Sophie (Turick) Roscinski.
Gerri was employed over the years in various capacities by the Gertrude Barber Center. She enjoyed doing crafts and going on outings with her caregivers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Ronald C. Roscinski II.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald C. Roscinski, wife Carol, of Lake City; and a sister, Sandra Varen, of Ventura, Calif.; two nieces, Michelle and Bonnie Roscinski; her primary caregiver, Christy Gentile; and all her other caregivers.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 1:30 p.m. We will meet in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 3325 W. Lake Rd., for the committal prayers, immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Gerri's family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to all her caregivers, especially Christy Gentile for all her wonderful care.
Memorials are suggested to Lakeshore Community Services, 1350 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
