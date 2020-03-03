Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:15 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Casimir Church
629 Hess Ave
Burial
Following Services
Calvary cemetery

Geraldine L. (Kinecki) Tomczak


1937 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother

Geraldine L. (Kinecki) Tomczak, 82, passed away Thursday, February 27th 2020, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, June 25,1937, daughter of the late Michael and Dorothy Kinecki.

Geraldine graduated from Saint Stanislaus grade school and Saint Benedict's High School. She retired from Erie Insurance and was an active member of Saint Casimir Church and the rosary society.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Kathleen (Tomczak) DeRooy.

Survivors include her loving husband, Daniel Tomczak, beloved sons, Michael Tomczak (Brenda) and Ronald Tomczak (Stephanie Persanyi); son-in-law, Peter DeRooy; six grandchildren, Danielle Franko (Matthew), Candace Freyer (Craig), Carrie Wagner (Brian), Leo Tomczak, Emma Tomczak, and Madeline Tomczak; ; three loving great-grandchildren, one cherished brother, Donald Kinecki (Geraldine); and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4th 2020, at the Brugger Funeral Home and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E 38th St, and may attend a service there on Thursday, March 5th at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Casimir Church, 629 Hess Ave., at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Geraldine's family would like to thank the staff at Saint Mary's Home of Erie for the wonderful care they gave to her.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 3, 2020
