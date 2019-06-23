|
|
Geraldine M. (Laird) Costa, age 100, of Strongsville, Ohio, and formerly of the Regency at South Shore, passed away on Sunday, June 16th, at her daughter's residence. She was born in Erie, on May 23, 1919, a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Herbst) Laird.
Geraldine was a retired office manager for Travelers Insurance company. She was a member of St. Andrew Church and held leadership roles in many of the church organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony R. Costa, her daughters Margaret Rose Costa and Geraldine Costa, siblings Robert, Bernard and Donald Laird, Carol Dovishaw and Betty Amon, and a great-grandson Myles Ketterer.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Schmitz of Erie and Virginia "Ginger" Price of Strongsville, Ohio, nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and her sister Marilyn Kohl. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th Street. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Food Pantry, 1116 West 7th Street, Erie, PA 16502, or to the .
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019