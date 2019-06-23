Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
1116 West 7th Street
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
1116 West 7th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine M. (Laird) Costa


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine M. (Laird) Costa, age 100, of Strongsville, Ohio, and formerly of the Regency at South Shore, passed away on Sunday, June 16th, at her daughter's residence. She was born in Erie, on May 23, 1919, a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Herbst) Laird.

Geraldine was a retired office manager for Travelers Insurance company. She was a member of St. Andrew Church and held leadership roles in many of the church organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony R. Costa, her daughters Margaret Rose Costa and Geraldine Costa, siblings Robert, Bernard and Donald Laird, Carol Dovishaw and Betty Amon, and a great-grandson Myles Ketterer.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Schmitz of Erie and Virginia "Ginger" Price of Strongsville, Ohio, nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and her sister Marilyn Kohl. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th Street. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Food Pantry, 1116 West 7th Street, Erie, PA 16502, or to the .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now