|
|
Gertrude E. Christie, age 89, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Irwin, Pa., on October 22, 1930 a daughter of the late George Meissner, Sr., and Gertrude (Rohsner) Meissner.
Gertrude was a graduate of Fish Corners School and Conneautville High School. She had worked as a Registered Nurse at Spencer Hospital. A member of Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, she was active in their choir and as a hospice volunteer. She was an avid gardener and a talented needle worker. Gert maintained close contact with her nursing school classmates for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death her children, Sandra Cahill, Lucy Wallace, and Ronald Christie; siblings, Mary Sieffert, George Meissner, Jr., and Dolores "Doke" Vendel.
Gert is survived by her children, Lawrence Christie (Rochelle) of Somers, Wisconsin, Daniel Christie (Ronda) of Addison, Texas, Richard Christie (Margie) of Carlisle, Pa., Karen Hormell (Jack) of Sheakleyville, Pa., Timothy Christie (Donna) of Hartsdale, N.Y., and Teresa Augustyniak (Tim) of Erie. She is also survived by her siblings, Elizabeth "Betty" Baran, Dorothy "Dot" Wallace, James "Jim" Meissner, Janet "Jan" Lilly, and John "Jack" Meissner. Gert was the proud grandmother of 31 grandchildren and great grandmother of 39 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, her Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church was private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements. An inurnment service at Cambridge Upper Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flower memorials in Gertrude's name may be made to a .
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020