1938 - 2019
Known to us all as Gerry Trichel – he passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1938 in San Francisco, Calif.
He graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, with a degree in Industrial Engineering, worked for Reynolds Metals in Corpus Christi Texas and Hammermill Paper in Erie, Pa., and retired from Zurn Industries in Erie, Pa. Gerry enjoyed family, friends, travel, sailing, golf, horseback riding and was a patron of the arts. He served on the Board of Erie Independence House, Art Council of Erie and ushered for the Erie Philharmonic. He was a member of Lake View Country Club and Erie County mounted Sherriff's Posse and a leader of the Tally Ho 4-H club.
Gerry is survived by daughter Lisa Marie Trichel Beavers, sons Thomas Eric and Gerry William, eight grandchildren and wife Peggy for 59 years.
The family thanks the staff of St. Mary's East and the VNA Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Partners of N.W. PA through their website: https://www.parkinsonpartners.org, or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019