Gianna M. Marzullo, 28, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Erie on June 28, 1992, a daughter of Frank and Cindy (Kutterna) Marzullo.
Gianna graduated from Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy in 2010 and went on to college at Mercyhurst Northeast, earning her associate degree in Hospitality Management in 2013. She was an aspiring wedding planner and entrepreneur. Gianna was a bridal assistant; she helped in many successful and stunning weddings in Chicago. Gianna was a beautiful, independent, wild and strong young woman. She loved and would do anything for her family and friends. Gianna had three dogs, who she adored: Fluffy, Bella and Boomer. She enjoyed the outdoors and often participated in activities such as kayaking, hiking, fishing, rollerblading and watching the sunset. Growing up, Gianna played soccer most of her life with the lucky number 7 on her back. Anything purple and cheetah-print were what made Gianna who she was. Gianna Marie Marzullo is so loved and will be missed by everybody.
Gianna is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Frank and Julia Marzullo, maternal grandparents; Alexander Kruszewski and Donna Gustafson, boyfriend; Brandon Mosco, and two infant brothers.
In addition to her parents, Gianna is survived by her sisters; Gabrielle Marzullo (Christopher), and Alexis Marzullo, aunts and uncles; Rose Burger, Sabrina Marzullo, Evelyn Anderson (Carl), Wanda Hoover, Robert Kutterna (Karen), James Kutterna, Alex Kruszewski (Carol) and Margaret Chatt (Skip), as well as many cousins. She is also survived by too many friends to count.
Friends may call on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Kloecker Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Frank or Cindy Marzullo to contribute to Gianna's send off to heaven.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.