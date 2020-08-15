Gifford Paul Smith, 79, of Erie, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard, Pennsylvania.
He was born November 14, 1940, in Strattenville, Pennsylvania the son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Clausen) Smith.
He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 1958. Gifford married Joanne Potter in 1960. He worked as an Iron worker for many years with Union Local #348 and Local #3. Gifford was also an avid classic car cruiser.
Gifford is survived by his wife Joanne; children, Dana (Kelly) Smith, Terry (Kurt Hessinger) Schenck, Traci (Frank) Francis, Eric (Rhonda) Smith, and Dedrienne Smith; brothers, Fred and Roger Smith; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Darrin Kent Smith; brothers, Thomas and Donald Smith; and his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, is handling arrangements. Online obituary and condolences at www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com
