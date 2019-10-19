|
Gilbert E. Allen, 75, died peacefully and surrounded by family, following a brief illness, in Union City, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born in Wattsburg, on March 19, 1944, a son of the late Kenneth and Esther "Stella" Allen.
Gilbert graduated from Wattsburg Area High School in 1962 and joined the National Guard, Co. C 112th Infantry, 1st Battalion in December 1964. Serving in the Guard for six years, he attained the rank of Specialist 4. The following year, he married the love of his life at Arbuckle Christian Missionary Alliance Church on October 16, 1965. Gilbert was also employed at General Electric for 33 years before retiring in 1997.
Gilbert was known as being a man devoted to God and the service of others. He could light up a room with his smile and always found someone to talk to. In his spare time, Gilbert enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and woodworking.
He was a lifelong member of Wattsburg United Methodist Church, where he served as a church trustee. Through the church, Gilbert was also a member of Koinonia of Jamestown (K9). He was also very active in mission work, having gone on several trips. However, Gilbert was especially passionate about the Won by One To Jamaica mission organization.
Gilbert was a volunteer firefighter with the Wattsburg Hose Company for 40 years. During that time, he served as Fire Chief for 14 years. He also served as Deputy Chief, Lieutenant, and President of the Fire Police. Gilbert will be greatly missed among family, friends, and community members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers, Robert (Shirley), Roger, David, and Gordon (Roseann) Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris Allen; two daughters, Denise (Ted) Rutkowski of Wattsburg and Tammy (Dennis) Shreve of Erie; five grandchildren, Sarah (Scott) Stoops of Erie, Megan (Blaine) Ridenour of Asheville, N.C., Stosh Rutkowski of Wattsburg, and Rachel and Emily Shreve of Erie; his great-grandson, Christopher Stoops; and several other family members that loved him deeply.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services at Wattsburg United Methodist Church, 9904 Jamestown Rd., Wattsburg, on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Wattsburg Cemetery.
In order to help continue Gilbert's legacy of service, memorial contributions can be made to Won By One To Jamaica, 296 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801, or to the Wattsburg Hose Company, 14415 Main St., Wattsburg, PA 16442.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 19, 2019