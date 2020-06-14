Gilbert E. Mazzocco Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert E. Mazzocco, Jr., age 70, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home following a short illness.

He was born in Erie on May 17, 1950, son of the late Gilbert Sr. and Tecla Landini Mazzocco.

Gil was a 1968 graduate of Tech Memorial High School where he played football. He then attended Penn State University and graduated with a degree in Aero Space Engineering. Gil was an entrepreneur and had owned several businesses in Warren, Pa. He touched many lives through his leadership skills. Gil was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War and was a member of McLane Church – Erie. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns, New York Yankees and Penn State Nittany Lions. He also loved to golf.

Gil is survived by his wife, Kathleen Mazzocco; two sons, Michael and Marc Mazzocco; two brothers, Gerard (Cheryl) and Gary Mazzocco; and several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gil was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ricci Mazzocco.

A Memorial Service will be held in the parking lot of Elevate Church, 975 Millcreek Mall, Erie, PA 16565 on Sunday, June 21st at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the same location. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Memorial contributions may be made to a hospice facility of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
Elevate Church
Send Flowers
JUN
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
in the parking lot of Elevate Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved