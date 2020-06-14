Gilbert E. Mazzocco, Jr., age 70, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home following a short illness.
He was born in Erie on May 17, 1950, son of the late Gilbert Sr. and Tecla Landini Mazzocco.
Gil was a 1968 graduate of Tech Memorial High School where he played football. He then attended Penn State University and graduated with a degree in Aero Space Engineering. Gil was an entrepreneur and had owned several businesses in Warren, Pa. He touched many lives through his leadership skills. Gil was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Vietnam War and was a member of McLane Church – Erie. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns, New York Yankees and Penn State Nittany Lions. He also loved to golf.
Gil is survived by his wife, Kathleen Mazzocco; two sons, Michael and Marc Mazzocco; two brothers, Gerard (Cheryl) and Gary Mazzocco; and several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Gil was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ricci Mazzocco.
A Memorial Service will be held in the parking lot of Elevate Church, 975 Millcreek Mall, Erie, PA 16565 on Sunday, June 21st at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the same location. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Memorial contributions may be made to a hospice facility of one's choice.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.