Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Stetson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert R. Stetson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert R. Stetson Obituary
Gilbert R. Stetson, age 93, of Arizona, formerly of North East, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Casa De La Luz Hopsice Care in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Ripley, N.Y., on August 25, 1926, the son of the late Gilbert and Thelma (Sinden) Stetson.

Gilbert was a self-employed grape farmer in North East for many years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Annetta (Thompson) Stetson on June 1, 2007; his sisters, Beatice Ward and Leo Stetson; brother, Russell Stetson; and his son, Larry Stetson.

Gilbert is survived by his sons, Steven Gilbert Stetson of Arizona and Jeffrey Stetson of Arizona; and daughter, Joyce Leann Cheney (Thomas) of Arizona.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, and will be announced at a later time.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -