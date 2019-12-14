|
Gilbert R. Stetson, age 93, of Arizona, formerly of North East, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Casa De La Luz Hopsice Care in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Ripley, N.Y., on August 25, 1926, the son of the late Gilbert and Thelma (Sinden) Stetson.
Gilbert was a self-employed grape farmer in North East for many years.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Annetta (Thompson) Stetson on June 1, 2007; his sisters, Beatice Ward and Leo Stetson; brother, Russell Stetson; and his son, Larry Stetson.
Gilbert is survived by his sons, Steven Gilbert Stetson of Arizona and Jeffrey Stetson of Arizona; and daughter, Joyce Leann Cheney (Thomas) of Arizona.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, and will be announced at a later time.
