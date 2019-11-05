|
Gilda B. Scalise Calabrese, 101, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Saint Mary's East. She was born May 2, 1918 in Erie, a daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Formaini Scalise.
Gilda enjoyed sports and was an avid Cathedral Prep Booster. She loved music, especially Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. She adored Miss Piggy. She was active in the Democratic Party.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond H. Calabrese who passed away in 1986; an infant sibling; two half-brothers, Charles and John Scalise; her step-mother; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda E. Adam of Erie; two sons, Raymond A. Calabrese (MaryAnn) of Port Jefferson, N.Y. and Terrence R. Calabrese (Loretta) of Port Chester, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Anne Vasquez (Ramon) of Tomball, Texas, Ellen Ford-Barton (Peter) of The Woodlands, Texas, and Ryan Adam (Stephanie) of Pittsburgh; five great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Camryn, Kyle, Samuel, and Bryce; and three step-grandchildren, Travis, Haley and Mary Claire. She is also survived by special cousins, Renee Mancini Wroblewski (John) and Charlotte Scalise; special friend, Carmel Rojek, SSJ, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Tuesday (today) from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Saint Paul Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, PA 16502 or to Saint Mary's East, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Gilda's family would like to thank the staff at Saint Mary's East for all of their wonderful care.
