Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656

Gina C. Hines


1956 - 2020
Gina C. Hines Obituary
Gina C. Hines, age 63, of Millcreek Township, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at UPMC-Hamot Hospital. She was born in Erie on July 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Chester and Helen Hines Pittsenbarger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Hample-Buchan and son-in-law, Raymond Buchan.

Gina proudly served her country in the United States Army Reserves. She was a registered nurse and enjoyed going all over the country as a traveling nurse, she especially loved being by the ocean.

Gina is survived by one son, Mike Hample, Jr. and three grandsons, Hayden and Andrew Buchan and Brock Rightnour-Hample.

Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020
