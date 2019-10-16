|
Gina J. Frattolillo Spadacene, 91, of Erie, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 9, 1928, in Erie, a daughter of the late Frank and Florence Juiliano Frattolillo.
Gina graduated, Honor Mention, from Strong Vincent High School in 1946.
Gina was a member of Saint Paul Church, was in Sodality and crowned May Queen in 1951. She was a member of Saint Paul's Altar Rosary Society, volunteered at their Bingo, Soup Kitchen, festivals, and dinners. She also volunteered at the Barber Center, St. Vincent Hospital for over 35 years, WQLN, Jazz Walk, Cancer Walk, and Festival of Trees.
After graduation, Gina worked at Shea's Theater as a cashier, at R.E. Gibson accounting office and Bliley Electric Co., retiring as Secretary in their Purchasing Office. After her retirement, she worked part time at LECOM.
She was a member of the Professional Secretaries and of the Young Democrats.
Gina enjoyed traveling and visited many countries and many parts of the United States. She loved the opera, Jazz music, and the Philharmonic. She was a longtime member of the YMCA and was a runner who ran many miles in the Y and outside. She loved to golf, bowl, cook, sew, bake, and knit, making many of her clothes.
She was a very caring person and had many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marion Frattolillo.
She is survived by her brother, Frank Frattolillo (Laura); nieces, Trista Rocca and Tamara Pierson (Michael); great-nephew, Indigo; stepson, David Spadacene; stepdaughter, Jeanne Spadacene; and two grandchildren, Lena and Dominick Spadacene. She is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Paul Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, PA 16502, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Paul Church. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2019