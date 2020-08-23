1/1
Ginger L. (Struchen) Beveridge
1952 - 2020
Ginger L. (Struchen) Beveridge, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on March 10, 1952, a daughter of the late Glenn and Arlene Struchen.

In addition to her parents, Ginger was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, Bill Beveridge; and sister, Karen Fried.

She will be lovingly missed by her children, Tory Shatto (Leah Cook), Maggie Beveridge and Jonathan Beveridge; a grandson, Dylan Beveridge; and her sister, Beverly Ritson. She was an amazing aunt to all her nieces and nephews, as well as her great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ginger was an avid supporter of all local music and her son Tory's number one fan. Ginger and Bill were active members of the Lakewood Methodist Church, volunteering their time and provided support to various community outreach ministries. She was a member of the South Erie Turners, Zukor, Siebenbuerger and Sunflower Club. Ginger loved hunting for beach glass and sharing sunsets with her husband. Her social calendar was jam-packed with Monday at Asbury Woods, Eight Great Tuesdays, Wednesday Beach music, Thursday night block parties and Fridays at Coconut Joe's surrounded by good friends and family.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. All CDC COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, masks and social distancing are required. Services and burial in Girard Cemetery are private. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
AUG
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
1 entry
August 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Ginger and Bill were the sweetest couple and always fun to be around! I missed seeing Ginger this summer because all the concerts were canceled. I believe she and Bill are dancing on streets of gold. They were truly a blessing to me.
Rae Lynn Belknap
Friend
