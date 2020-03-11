|
|
Giuseppe "Joe" Cipicchio, 92, of Erie, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born September 24, 1927, in Rocca Pia, Italy, a son of the late Domenico and Maria Iesue Cipicchio.
Joe, along with his wife Maria, owned and operated Leone's Grocery Store for over 40 years.
Joe always had a quick smile and enjoyed making others laugh. He was known for his Italian sausage and homemade wine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Maria C. Berarducci Leone Cipicchio.
He is survived by a daughter, Maria "Jeannie" Mioduszewski (Michael) of Erie; one son, Domenico Cipicchio (Donna Lynn) of Fairfax, Va.; five grandchildren, Michelle Mioduszewski, Christopher Mioduszewski (Jennifer), Caitlin Cipicchio (Max Corey), Carleigh Shaw (Jeff), and Christina Cipicchio; and three great-grandchildren, Michael, George, and Nico. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and to attend a service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2020