Gladys E. Hamilton, age 90, of Edinboro, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Reynoldsville, Pa., on January 19, 1929, daughter of the late Arthur and Rachael Shepler Fye.
Gladys spent her youth in Soldier, Pa., where her father cared for the mules that went into the mines. She will be remembered for her sense of humor. One of her favorite stories was about how she could get a ride into school with her cousin if she wanted to arrive hours early. Otherwise, she had quite a long walk. Gladys found it ironic that the year after she graduated, the school district began providing bus service.
In 1952, she married Charles "Les" Hamilton. They had nearly 30 years together before "Les" went be with the Lord. In the early years, they pastored Pembrook Chapel in Youngstown, Ohio. They moved to Erie in 1962. Gladys opened her home to family and friends several times when they needed longterm housing.
Gladys retired from Alliance Plastics in Wesleyville, Pa. She attended Erie Nazarene Church for nearly 50 years. She worked The Erie Times Crossword Puzzles in ink because "pencil is too hard to see." Most days, she got all the answers correct.
Gladys and Les had five children, Daniel, Lois (Willie Lee), Mark, Timothy (Ruthie), and Philip (Bonnie Jo Billen), four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded to heaven by her husband, Les in 1981, and her son, Daniel in 2018.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Graveside Service in the Chapel of Erie County Memorial Gardens on Friday at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. John Shank.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2019