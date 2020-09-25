1/1
Gladys E. (Whitman) Stage
1927 - 2020
Gladys E. (Whitman) Stage, age 93, of North East, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 6, 1927, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harry and Ethel (Mennecke) Whitman.

Gladys graduated Hornby School and was formerly employed by General Electric in Erie. She also owned and operated Stage's Peach Farm with her husband in North East. Gladys loved spending time with her family and loved playing cards, Bingo, Casino, and babysitting several children in North East.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Stage, whom she married on January 25, 1946; an infant granddaughter, Jennifer; children, Bob, Terry, Linda, Rodney, Randy, and Ricky; siblings, Karen, Jack, Wilfred, Madeline, and Irene; and a son-in-law, Michael.

Gladys is survived by her children, Kathy, Pat, Bonnie (Jon), and Mel; siblings, Jerry (Kay), Donald, and, Sally; and a daughter-in-law, Margie, who along with Kathy and Ryan, were her devoted caregivers; also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from noon until time of a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Officiating the service is Rev. David Kuchta. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
