Beloved Preschool Teacher "Mrs. S."
Gladys Marie Rueckwald Schweingruber, 86, formerly of East 35th Street, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Mary's East. She was born on November 12, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Luke Rueckwald.
A 1950 graduate of Zelienople High School, Zelienople, Pa., she graduated from Slippery Rock University with a degree in elementary education in 1954. After teaching second grade for a year in Ambler, Pa., she started the Prince of Peace Pre-School, where she taught both pre-school and kindergarten students at a time when neither were included in the public school system in Greene Township. In 1970, she founded the St. John's Lutheran Church Pre-School in Erie and taught there for thirty-one years becoming affectionately known by the children and their parents alike as "Mrs. S." She also served as a substitute teacher in Erie and Wesleyville Public Schools. "Mrs. S." taught a number of years at St. John's Lutheran Church in both the Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and was an active member of the church's Ruth Guild. After her family and her teaching, Marie's first love was her backyard flower garden where she could be found digging in the dirt almost every spring and summer day. She enjoyed taking water aerobics at Villa Maria for many years and was a longtime member of the American Association of University Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, the Rev. David R. Schweingruber in 2011; and a sister, Ruth Oblock.
Survivors include a daughter, Cathy M. Schweingruber, DVM of Delmont, Pa.; two sons, Michael D. Schweingruber and wife Sandi and Stephen P. Schweingruber of Erie; a sister, Marty Grassel of Ransom Canyon, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach Street, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erik Young officiating. Private burial will be at Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ruth Guild of St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019