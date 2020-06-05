Gladys R. Hull Lewis, age 89, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She died peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Waterford, on February 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Gladys (Davis) Hull.
Gladys, or more commonly known as Rosanna, graduated from Waterford Academy in 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sanida and as a cashier at the Fort LeBoeuf High School cafeteria before retiring in 1993 after 23 years of service. Through all of this, she took great pride in maintaining a loving home while assisting her husband, Ronald M. Lewis, in managing the family farm. Outside the home, Rosanna was active in the Asbury Methodist Church and the Waterford Garden Club. She was also a former member of the DAR. She enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, putting jigsaw puzzles together, and playing cards and Chinese checkers.
Rosanna will be missed by her husband of 69 years, Ronald Lewis and three children, Terry Lewis of Chicago, Linda Fitzgibbon and husband Regis of Pittsburgh, and Mary Cummings and husband Doug of Waterford. Also in mourning are her three grandchildren, Joe, Annalie and Julia Fitzgibbon, as well as great-grandson, Arian Fitzgibbon, or "Little Fella," and Arian's mother, Krystal Brewer.
She will also be fondly remembered by her surviving sister and brother-in-law, Kandy and Ray Osborn of Waterford, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosanna was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Dennis and Marjorie Newell and two brothers, Cecil Hull and Harry Hull.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Asbury Methodist Church, or Mill Village Volunteer Fire Company.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Born in Waterford, on February 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Gladys (Davis) Hull.
Gladys, or more commonly known as Rosanna, graduated from Waterford Academy in 1949. She worked as a bookkeeper at Sanida and as a cashier at the Fort LeBoeuf High School cafeteria before retiring in 1993 after 23 years of service. Through all of this, she took great pride in maintaining a loving home while assisting her husband, Ronald M. Lewis, in managing the family farm. Outside the home, Rosanna was active in the Asbury Methodist Church and the Waterford Garden Club. She was also a former member of the DAR. She enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, putting jigsaw puzzles together, and playing cards and Chinese checkers.
Rosanna will be missed by her husband of 69 years, Ronald Lewis and three children, Terry Lewis of Chicago, Linda Fitzgibbon and husband Regis of Pittsburgh, and Mary Cummings and husband Doug of Waterford. Also in mourning are her three grandchildren, Joe, Annalie and Julia Fitzgibbon, as well as great-grandson, Arian Fitzgibbon, or "Little Fella," and Arian's mother, Krystal Brewer.
She will also be fondly remembered by her surviving sister and brother-in-law, Kandy and Ray Osborn of Waterford, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosanna was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Dennis and Marjorie Newell and two brothers, Cecil Hull and Harry Hull.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Asbury Methodist Church, or Mill Village Volunteer Fire Company.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 5, 2020.