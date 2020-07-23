1/1
Gladys R. Troncone Grack
Gladys R. Troncone Grack, 93, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 6, 1926, a daughter of the late Frederico and Alessandria Amato Troncone.

Gladys was a kind-hearted, loving and funny woman who could make anyone smile. The light and beautiful energy she brought through dancing, singing, the occasional curse word, and cracking jokes (Aflack!) was enjoyed by everyone around her. With a lifetime of experience and knowledge, she never failed to surprise people with her inspirational spirit, independence and necessary sassiness. Gladys will forever be missed by the many people who love and cherish her. Rest in Peace Gladys.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Grack; her son, Ronald Grack; a daughter-in-law Bonnie Grack; five brothers and one sister.

Gladys is survived by her sons, David Grack, Anthony "A.J." Grack (Dory) and Gary Grack, all of Erie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Amy), Anthony (Angela), Julie, Ashley (Jesse), Sophia, Sylvia, Gabrielle (James), Dominic and Carmen; as well as eleven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her caregiver, Tammy Cacchione, who has been a great gift to both Gladys and her loved ones.

Funeral services are private and are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to UPMC Family Hospice of Erie, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
July 23, 2020
Gary and family,
Our deepest sympathy on the passing of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We will always think of your mom whenever we hear Spanish Eyes.
Sincerely,
Jerry Burger and family
July 23, 2020
To the Grack Brothers, My sincere and deepest condolences on the passing of your mom. Ron and I were always trying to outwit your mom, to no avail. She was a Gem! May she Rest in Peace.Take care guys. Jerry Ranowiecki
Jerry Ranowiecki
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are very saddened to hear about Gladys. We have so many special memories etched in our hearts of our travels with Gladys and my Dad. So much laughter, so much fun. Gladys was always fun to be around as she always cheered everyone up. Gladys was surely one special friend and she will be missed sorely without a doubt. I'm going to miss our phone calls and she was always happy to hear from me. She always made you feel special. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. You'll be in our thoughts and prayers and Gladys will always remain in our hearts. She was loved greatly by many, including us.
Denise Carideo-Harrington and husband Chris
Friend
July 23, 2020
Chris and I have so many memories with Gladys and my Dad. We are very sorry and saddened to hear about Gladys. She was one of my best friends. She was full of life and laughter and she will be missed without a doubt. We always had a great time wherever we traveled but mostly to the casinos where we laughed and had such a great time. So many memories are etched in our hearts. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Gladys was truly one of a kind special person. We love her very much. You guys took such good care of her too. You'll be in our thoughts and prayers. Denise Carideo-Harrington and husband, Chris
Denise Carideo-Harrington
Friend
July 23, 2020
Gary and family,
Our deepest sympathy during this very difficult time. Your mother will always hold a very special place in our hearts. You and your family will be in our prayers.
Love,
Your Festa Italiana family.
Jeannie, Caz, Rick, Nate, and Joe
Friend
July 23, 2020
I remember Gladys used to bake fresh cookies for Gary to bring out to me as I worked as a traffic patrol in the sixth grade on the corner outside her house. She was always so upbeat and happy, and no matter how many years passed, she was always so glad to see me and always remembered my name. She was warmth and light and love. RIP, beautiful Gladys.
Monica Lewis
Friend
July 23, 2020
So easy to love, always encouraging and positive!
I will cherish my memories of my wonderful aunt and God mother! RIP beside the Lord!
Alessandra
Family
July 23, 2020
The Gang , Is together in Heaven having a partying of enormous extreme ! Because Gladys has arrived !!!


Bradley G Rankin
Family
July 23, 2020
My condolences on her death. She sounds like she was a wonderful person to have known.
Ted Kisiel
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences on your loss. I will so miss my conversations with Gladys over the hedges.....she was an awesome neighbor. RIP sweet lady.......
Diane R. Fogle
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Sincere Condolences.
Bonnie Kifer Hannold
Bonnie Hannold
Friend
July 22, 2020
David,A.J.and,Gary,my condolences,on the passing of your Mother.I remember Gladys had a really great sense of humor,always made me laugh.I'm Honored to have know her for over 50 yrs.All my best to the Family.R.I.P.GLADYS..
Vincent Bosnake Eugene,Oregon
