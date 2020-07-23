Gladys R. Troncone Grack, 93, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 6, 1926, a daughter of the late Frederico and Alessandria Amato Troncone.
Gladys was a kind-hearted, loving and funny woman who could make anyone smile. The light and beautiful energy she brought through dancing, singing, the occasional curse word, and cracking jokes (Aflack!) was enjoyed by everyone around her. With a lifetime of experience and knowledge, she never failed to surprise people with her inspirational spirit, independence and necessary sassiness. Gladys will forever be missed by the many people who love and cherish her. Rest in Peace Gladys.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Grack; her son, Ronald Grack; a daughter-in-law Bonnie Grack; five brothers and one sister.
Gladys is survived by her sons, David Grack, Anthony "A.J." Grack (Dory) and Gary Grack, all of Erie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Amy), Anthony (Angela), Julie, Ashley (Jesse), Sophia, Sylvia, Gabrielle (James), Dominic and Carmen; as well as eleven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Tammy Cacchione, who has been a great gift to both Gladys and her loved ones.
Funeral services are private and are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Family Hospice of Erie, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.