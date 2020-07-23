Chris and I have so many memories with Gladys and my Dad. We are very sorry and saddened to hear about Gladys. She was one of my best friends. She was full of life and laughter and she will be missed without a doubt. We always had a great time wherever we traveled but mostly to the casinos where we laughed and had such a great time. So many memories are etched in our hearts. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Gladys was truly one of a kind special person. We love her very much. You guys took such good care of her too. You'll be in our thoughts and prayers. Denise Carideo-Harrington and husband, Chris

