Gladys S. Beary Schwabenbauer, 95, of Erie, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Knox Township, Pa., on May 29, 1925 a daughter of the late Earl H. and Ottilia Wolbert Beary.
Gladys was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and belonged to the Altar Rosary Society. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for ten years and enjoyed crocheting and bingo.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Joseph H. Schwabenbauer; one daughter, Cynthia A. Schwabenbauer; and one brother, Earl F. Beary.
Survivors include three sons, Theodore J. Schwabenbauer and his wife, Patricia, of Diamond Bar, Calif., Randall P. Schwabenbauer of Waterford, and Dana A. Schwabenbauer and his wife, Ali, of McKean; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Beary of Tionesta; one sister, Patricia Hepler and her husband, Richard, of Leeper, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church at 10 a.m.. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, 421 E. 38th St., Erie, 16504.
.