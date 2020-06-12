Gladys Thompson, 97 11/12ths, of Corry, lovingly called Grandma T by her family and friends, passed away following a brief illness, on June 9, 2020, at her home.
Born June 25, 1922, to Nelson and Maude (Dodd) Trisket, she grew up during the Depression at a time when automobiles were not the common mode of transportation. Being the youngest of five children, she was tasked with getting the eggs from the chicken coop, a chore she hated. Gladys attended and graduated from Columbus High School, which is where she met the love of her life, Lyle Thompson, and the two were married for 52 years.
She and Lyle were married on November 5, 1942; two days later Lyle left for basic training. While Lyle was overseas in China, Gladys lived in Corry and always told the story of the telegram guy and how he would ride his bicycle through the streets and everyone would hold their breath until he passed your house in hopes that he wasn't coming to tell you that your loved one had been killed during WWII. Gladys always spoke about the 13 times they moved and how the only antique she kept was herself. Fortunately, the telegram guy never visited Gladys' house and she and Lyle went on to have four children, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild.
She and Lyle belonged to the Chautauqua Lake Power Boat Club where they would spend summers enjoying time with family and friends. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge and Vets Club. Throughout the years Gladys was an avid bowler and golfer. Legend has it that once while golfing with Lyle, another gentleman joined and complained about Gladys playing from the men's tee, however, Gladys proudly outdrove this man who then picked up his clubs and left the course.
Gladys worked for many years at the Triangle Shoe store. After that she had a long career in real estate finally retiring at the age of 88. When she decided to sell real estate there was no Google or internet so using old-fashioned book study, she was able to pass her test the first time with a 72%. Merle Dodd told her that if she passed he would hire her, and although she apologized for her low score, she was pleased to find out that it took Merle three times to pass the same test. After her real estate career, she went on to volunteer at the Corry Wright Street Elementary School where she became everyone's Grandma T and we can attest she loves every single one of you. Gladys proudly attended various sporting events where she cheered for everyone regardless of the team.
Gladys loved gardening and made sure that her home always had beautiful flowers planted. This year her neighbors took up the task of planting an absolutely beautiful flower garden for her, and we invite you to take a ride to the back parking lot to see this gesture of love at 100 N. Center St.
In the last couple of years Gladys has kept spry by attending the aqua aerobics at Corry YMCA in order to ensure she would be able to go on her annual celebratory kayak trip down the Allegheny. Gladys also enjoyed sending and receiving cards. On the day she died, she was looking at almost 250 cards that were sent by all those who loved her. People will never know just how much she appreciated and enjoyed this small gesture.
Gladys lived for almost 98 years and her two philosophies were you need laughter in your life, a great family and kindness; and change what you can and move on when you can't. She also told them at the funeral home that her motto was to "laugh a lot and keep moving — maybe they can't catch you." All great mottos for us all to live by and carry on her legacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Maude Dodd Trisket and Nelson Wickwire Trisket, brothers Herb and Harold Trisket, sisters Elinora Windahl and Florence Bowman, husband Lyle Thompson, and daughter Patricia Thompson Houghtling.
She is survived by all lives she touched, including her daughters Nancy Thompson Ralston and Ken, Kathy Thompson Ferry and her partner Anne Thompson of England, Tom and Donna Thompson and, as she always called her grandchildren, her 26 by-products.
Grandma T spent her later years ensuring that she did three anonymous good deeds a day. The family is requesting that you all continue this tradition.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Corry YMCA Silver Sneakers program or make a donation to your local food bank.
Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 13th, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Columbus Social Hall, 5 W. Main St., Columbus, Pa., with Pastor Les Utegg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a card with your favorite memory and a canned good that will be donated to the local food bank.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
Grandma T spent her later years ensuring that she did three anonymous good deeds a day. The family is requesting that you all continue this tradition.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 12, 2020.