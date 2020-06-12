Words cannot describe how truly saddened I am to hear of the passing of Grandma T. She was a truly wonderful woman. My children loved her and she was fun to bowl with. Her kindness is a shining example for the rest of us. I hope to be remembered as kind as she was. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Our community lost a very vital member. God bless you, Grandma T.

Barbara Schena

Acquaintance